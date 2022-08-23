New Voice of the Lady Vols introduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brian Rice, an award-winning sports talk show host and broadcaster with 10 years of experience as the radio play-by-play announcer for Lady Vol softball, has been named the new voice of Lady Vol basketball.

Rice, a Knoxville native who became a Big Orange fan-favorite behind the microphone at softball games and served as a fill-in for Mickey Dearstone on two UT women’s hoops broadcasts in 2020, will handle radio play-by-play duties and host The Kellie Harper TV Show.

“All of us in the Lady Vol program extend a warm welcome to Brian and look forward to working alongside him,” Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper said. “He is so passionate about the university and the athletics department, and his combination of love and respect for Lady Vol basketball is abundantly clear. Brian built his broadcast reputation calling Lady Vol Softball and other events, and I look forward to him utilizing his talents, experience and platform to share Lady Vol basketball’s story as well.”

Becoming the third person to hold the role on a full-time basis, Rice joins the Lady Vol Network after Dearstone announced his retirement in the spring of 2022, following 23 seasons of painting a picture on the air for Big Orange followers. Current Tennessee Director of Broadcasting Bob Kesling was behind the mic at Lady Vol games for more than two decades after the legendary John Ward began the tradition by calling select UT women’s games in 1977-78.

