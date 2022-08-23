Property taxes around new Knoxville stadium won’t increase

The Knox Sports Authority also secured the $65 million bond for the stadium’s construction.
Knoxville Smokies stadium construction underway
Knoxville Smokies stadium construction underway(Grand Slam Knox)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, The Knox Sports Authority held a meeting at the City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center to discuss changes to the downtown stadium financing plan, which included talks about how to pay for the construction and management of the new stadium. There was also a vote on an expanded district called a tax increment financing district (TIF).

Stephanie Welch, the chief of economic and community development for the City of Knoxville said the new district wouldn’t hurt property owners nearby.

”If you own property in a TIF district, you still continue paying property taxes at your current rate. Your taxes don’t go up. They don’t change,” explained Welch.

The revenue from those taxes goes into the city and the county general fund, according to Welch. “What the TIF district does is when there is redevelopment, new investment comes in. The property value goes up, and those taxes that come from that new property value then become new revenue that can go into paying for the public good in the district where the investment is being made,” Welch said.

Both items on the agenda were approved and will now be brought up in a City Council meeting on the evening of Aug. 23, 2022.

Once everything passes through the County Commission, Sports Authority and City Council, actual construction will begin on the stadium, Welch said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
Monroe County Booze It and Lose It
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
Jared Lindsay
Two injured after man drives wrong-way on interstate, hitting two cars, report says

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more heat and some storms at times.
All clear and warm for today, with more heat, humidity, and some storms ahead
FILE
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
WSMV Casada and Cothren
TN Rep. Casada and former Chief of Staff Cothren arrested