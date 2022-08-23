Property taxes around new Knoxville stadium won’t increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, The Knox Sports Authority held a meeting at the City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center to discuss changes to the downtown stadium financing plan, which included talks about how to pay for the construction and management of the new stadium. There was also a vote on an expanded district called a tax increment financing district (TIF).

Stephanie Welch, the chief of economic and community development for the City of Knoxville said the new district wouldn’t hurt property owners nearby.

”If you own property in a TIF district, you still continue paying property taxes at your current rate. Your taxes don’t go up. They don’t change,” explained Welch.

The revenue from those taxes goes into the city and the county general fund, according to Welch. “What the TIF district does is when there is redevelopment, new investment comes in. The property value goes up, and those taxes that come from that new property value then become new revenue that can go into paying for the public good in the district where the investment is being made,” Welch said.

Both items on the agenda were approved and will now be brought up in a City Council meeting on the evening of Aug. 23, 2022.

Once everything passes through the County Commission, Sports Authority and City Council, actual construction will begin on the stadium, Welch said.

