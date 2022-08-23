Report: Crossville city manager rescinds resignation amid investigation

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood rescinded his resignation Friday, according to a report from WVLT partner the Crossville Chronicle.
Greg Wood
Greg Wood(Crossville City)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wood originally resigned on Aug. 11 amid an investigation into a procedural error that occurred when Wood ordered the closing of the Village Inn, a low-income housing complex. The complex was closed in July because of poor living conditions, according to city representatives. However, the procedural order mentioned meant the Village Inn was reopened less than a day later.

According to the Chronicle, Wood sent a letter to Crossville Mayor James Mayberry after the city council tabled discussion on the incident at a special-called meeting last Tuesday, pending the completion of the investigation.

Wood wrote that his resignation “was submitted with the understanding, that before the investigation had made any significant progress, I was to be terminated for cause with the poison pill alternative. I was led to believe that my reputation with Council had been damaged to the point that even without the results of the investigation, I would be terminated. That does not seem to be the case. I have no doubt of the public’s support based on the many message, phone calls, and emails I have received,” the Chronicle reported.

Wood is currently under paid suspension until the end of the investigation, which is being carried out by an independent team out of Chattanooga.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

