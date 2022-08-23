Squirrels beware: Free Hunting Day kicks off Saturday

(Noppadol Paothong | MDC)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee residents will be allowed to hunt without a license for one day only this weekend.

Their targets? Squirrels.

Free Hunting Day, Aug. 27, is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) holds annually on the opening day of squirrel season in hopes of increasing the interest in hunting.

“Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions,” a TWRA media release says. “The day serves as an excellent opportunity for people to experience the enjoyment of the sport.”

On Free Hunting Day, state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and Wildlife Management Area (WMA) permit requirements. However, hunter education requirements still apply. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course.

Hunters can harvest up to 10 squirrels a day from the opening day of squirrel season through March 15. Each hunting day begins a half-hour before sunrise and ends a half-hour after sunset.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
Monroe County Booze It and Lose It
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville

Latest News

Morristown father helps with crash that killed sleeping toddler
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
Walter Noe Mendez is a person of interest in the investigation of a vehicle that crashed into a...
Morristown police charge man in hit-and-run crash that killed baby
More sunshine Wednesday
Warmer Wednesday ahead with limited rain chances
Red GMC pickup involved in hit and run of teen.
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop