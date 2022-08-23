THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A helicopter crashed in Marion County, Tennessee, Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said that a helicopter struck the power lines crossing Interstate-24 at mile marker 163, causing them to fall across the roadway.

As a result, I-24 East was closed and I-24 West was reduced to one lane through the area. The spokesperson said that TDOT crews assisted with traffic control.

A crash site was identified on SR-134, so it was also closed on both ends. Both roadways have since reopened, according to TDOT.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News that the helicopter belonged to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officials said it had been recovered as of Tuesday evening.

It is unclear at this time if injuries have been reported. This story will be updated as more information is released.

This story is developing.

