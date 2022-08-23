THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop
Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for the man who ran after he hit a teen with his truck in Jefferson County
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen.
On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
Those with information are asked to call 865-544-3384 ext. 5584.
