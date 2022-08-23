THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop

Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for the man who ran after he hit a teen with his truck in Jefferson County
Red GMC pickup involved in hit and run of teen.
Red GMC pickup involved in hit and run of teen.(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.

Those with information are asked to call 865-544-3384 ext. 5584.

