TWRA: Ohio man flown to UTMC after being thrown from boat on Norris Lake

The man was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after the accident.
The accident happened on Norris Lake Saturday.
The accident happened on Norris Lake Saturday.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Crews said that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal boat when it struck a pontoon boat in the Cedar Creek area of Norris Lake around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, a TWRA spokesperson told WVLT News.

As a result, the man was thrown from his boat and struck the motor and propellor of the pontoon, according to officials. He suffered “serious” lacerations from the accident.

The man was transported via helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

An investigation by the TWRA remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue.
KPD: One injured in shooting at gas station; suspect arrested
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

Latest News

Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at...
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler
Dr. Donde Plowman has been phenomenal as Chancellor of the University of TN, but while her...
Anything is Possible 2015 - Donde Plowman
Sunny and dry Tuesday
Sunshine and drier weather arrives Tuesday and sticks around
Counterfeit bills popping up in East Tennessee
Counterfeit money cases increasing in East Tennessee, Crime Stoppers warns