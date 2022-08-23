TWRA: Ohio man flown to UTMC after being thrown from boat on Norris Lake

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Crews said that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal boat when it struck a pontoon boat in the Cedar Creek area of Norris Lake around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, a TWRA spokesperson told WVLT News.

As a result, the man was thrown from his boat and struck the motor and propellor of the pontoon, according to officials. He suffered “serious” lacerations from the accident.

The man was transported via helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

An investigation by the TWRA remains ongoing.

