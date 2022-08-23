University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player, William Mohan, 20, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault on Sunday after police had a warrant for his arrest, a Knoxville Police Department report said.

On Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in South Knoxville. The report stated that Mohan had already left by the time officers arrived.

KPD officers spoke with the victim, who told police she had invited Mohan over, but she realized he was drunk when arrived. She told officers she rushed him to her room so her roommates would not wake up.

Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly began calling her derogatory terms.

Mohan became angry and used one hand to grab her face and the other to choke the victim, the report stated. The victim told police that Mohan reportedly choked the victim by grabber her and pulling her towards him.

The victim told police she screamed, escaped Mohan’s grasp and grabbed an iron from her desk, asking Mohan to leave. The report stated that he refused, and the victim went into the kitchen to grab a kitchen knife.

When the victim returned to the bedroom with a knife in hand, she told Mohan to leave again. The report stated that Mohan walked up to her and used one hand to grab her throat and the other to take the knife away.

At this point, one of the victim’s roommates entered the bedroom and also told Mohan to leave, according to the report. The victim told police that Mohan did leave but shortly afterward started calling her and knocking on her door again.

The report stated she let Mohan back into the apartment, where he passed out on the couch. She began calling numbers in his phone to get him a ride home, the report said.

A warrant was issued for Mohan’s arrest, and officers arrested him the next day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Mohan on Sept. 16.

