Warmer Wednesday ahead with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues Wednesday with limited rain chances. Temperatures do get a little bit warmer as well with a small drop in the humidity. A few more downpours and storms are possible Thursday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear, with a mild low again of 64 degrees, with patchy fog.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day this week, as we could hit 90 degrees again. It’s another mostly sunny day, with a stray storm possible in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second half of the week is warm and a little more humid, which creates isolated rain and storms at times. Thursday evening does look like a brief window of scattered storms, so a 40% coverage. Most of the days come with a 20% coverage in downpours and thunderstorms, as it stays warm and steamy. Highs are in the upper 80s and feels like the low 90s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 80s towards the end of the week and into the weekend. We are once again remaining mostly dry with a few spotty evening storms. If you want to make outdoor plans this weekend, do it!

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, the heat continues next week with a few more scattered storms arriving early next week as well.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.