Zac Brown Band announces surprise Nashville performance

The band will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Sep. 22.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Zac Brown Band has just announced they will be adding a Nashville performance to their fall tour.

The band will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit “Hop on a Cure,” a foundation created to raise awareness and fund research for ALS. The foundation was established by band member John Driskell who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

“Playing in Nashville, my home away from home, is always something special,” said Zac Brown. “We see all the love and support Hop has received thus far so we’re gonna bring the house down and show folks a good time in appreciation.”

For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit the band’s tour page.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

