Anderson County Sheriff’s Office launches app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has made the move to smartphones; office officials announced the release of an app Wednesday.

The app offers services to those in Anderson County like an inmate database, crime map and a 24-hour arrest list. It was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in developing apps for law enforcement.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

Sheriff Russell Barker spoke on the app, saying he hopes it will serve as another layer of transparency for constituents.

The citizens of Anderson County will have access to the Sheriff’s Office 24/7 at their fingertips. We are excited to share this and add another layer of transparency for our constituents” Barker said.

Those interested in downloading the app can do so here for iOS devices and here for Android devices.

