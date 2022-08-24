Car Creek State Park hosting more than 30 families four weeks after flooding

(Virginia State Parks)
By William Puckett and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 30 families are staying at Car Creek State Park after being put out of their homes by flooding.

For the families staying in the park, donations have been pouring in, making sure their basic needs are met.

One mother, Kayla Morton, said they are starting to look for more specific donations.

“They need things to keep them entertained, so we’re trying to plan movie nights and cookouts,” said Morton. “Right now, we’re trying to get some money to get them crafts and, you know, different activities for them to do outdoors and things to keep these kids occupied so that they don’t have to focus on that devastation and the depression.”

She added gift cards and toys that can be used inside and outside are some of the items they need for children staying at the park.

Morton said having toys allows kids to still be kids despite the destruction around them.

