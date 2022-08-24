Fly fishing in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trout Zone Anglers has introduced WVLT News Anchor Brittany Tarwater to fly fishing.

Fly fishing guide Pat Tully, a third-generation fly fisherman, taught Tarwater how to cast a basic cast on the Litter River in Townsend.

“My grandfather was a fly fisherman. When my parents got married my grandfather taught my dad how to fly fish. So, I started fishing when I was two and haven’t stopped,” he said.

Trout Zone Anglers teaches clients how to fly fish for several different species on Great Smoky Mountain streams, Tennessee trout tailwaters, and warm water options.

Tully explained that Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocks the river with rainbow trout.

“I get really excited about catching brown trout,” he said. " We have our native trout, our brook trout that are gorgeous, especially when they start getting their fall colors which is right about now.”

Tully said he enjoys the challenge of fly fishing.

“There’s a big puzzle that’s happening under water that I’m trying to find the pieces to. Sometimes I’m successful, sometimes I’m not,” he said.

