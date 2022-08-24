Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mild again, at 64 degrees. It’s a clear sky, with patchy fog developing yet again as well.

Today is the warmest day this week, with a high of 90 degrees in Knoxville, and mid to upper 80s for most of the area. It’s another beautiful, mostly sunny day, with a stray storm possible in the mountains as a few clouds lift up from the south. The humidity today makes it feel 2 to 3 degrees warmer.

Tonight comes with scattered clouds, which is enough to keep us closer to a normal low, at 68 degrees. A spotty shower is possible by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of the week is steamy, but we’re seeing a few more storms on Thursday.

With scattered clouds around Thursday, and the humidity making it feel about 4 to 5 degrees warmer than the 87 degree high, we’ll see spotty rain and storms and then a few more possible in the evening hours. The coverage briefly spikes up to near 40% late in the day, then drops back off.

Temperatures remain around 90 degrees in the afternoons Friday through the weekend. The humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer and helps to create an isolated downpour or storm, peaking at a 20% coverage, or typical summer developing storms.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, the heat continues into next week, with scattered storms again Tuesday and beyond.

First Alert 8-Day Planner

