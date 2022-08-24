Golesh, Vols getting into ‘Game Week’ mode

Vols turning sights towards opener with Ball State
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2022 Spring Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With nine days until the highly anticipated 2022 season kicks off, Tennessee football hit Haslam Field Tuesday morning to continue its preparations for the season opener. Three weeks into preseason practice, UT’s fast-paced, high-octane offense is beginning to shape up.

After a record-setting offensive campaign last fall, the Vols are putting the pieces together to replicate that success in year two under head coach Josh Heupel. Second-year offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh met with members of the media Tuesday inside the Neyland Thompson Sports Complex and primarily discussed his personnel at several key positions for the Big Orange this fall.

Golesh expects to play seven or eight different wide receivers during the course of a game to help keep that position group fresh. As game day approaches, he has seen the returning veterans—namely Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt—set an example to the new receivers on how to practice with purpose and meet the standards laid out by the coaching staff.

“We feel like we’re deeper with how many (receivers) can play, and at the same time the young guys are seeing the old guys,” Golesh said. “Squirrel (White), Bru (McCoy), Kaleb Webb, they’re looking at Cedric (Tillman) and Jalin (Hyatt) now.

“There’s guys that they can look at and say, ‘That’s how you do it? Awesome. I’m going to try to replicate it and obviously get better.’ So, drastically (different). It’s easier in year two. The expectations are also higher and the standards are also higher, so our job as coaches is to hold them to that standard and, if they don’t achieve that standard, put their feet to the fire.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
John Bayse
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
Monroe County Booze It and Lose It
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
The video showed glass getting caught in the ride, shearing off a 6ft metal pole next to the man.
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride

Latest News

Student shows off product he designed and created
‘Only one like it in the world’ | Oak Ridge High School’s iSchool
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
The crash happened in Marion County.
THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say
Company Solar Titan USA has needed to expand its staff from some 20 people to several hundred...
Knoxville’s demand for renewable energy is rising like the sun