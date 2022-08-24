Golesh, Vols getting into ‘Game Week’ mode

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With nine days until the highly anticipated 2022 season kicks off, Tennessee football hit Haslam Field Tuesday morning to continue its preparations for the season opener. Three weeks into preseason practice, UT’s fast-paced, high-octane offense is beginning to shape up.

After a record-setting offensive campaign last fall, the Vols are putting the pieces together to replicate that success in year two under head coach Josh Heupel. Second-year offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh met with members of the media Tuesday inside the Neyland Thompson Sports Complex and primarily discussed his personnel at several key positions for the Big Orange this fall.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh talks about game week, changing things up in year two, and the RB room with with Lyn-J Dixon now gone @wvlt @Vol_Football @CoachGolesh pic.twitter.com/ejXC4m7VOB — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 23, 2022

Golesh expects to play seven or eight different wide receivers during the course of a game to help keep that position group fresh. As game day approaches, he has seen the returning veterans—namely Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt—set an example to the new receivers on how to practice with purpose and meet the standards laid out by the coaching staff.

“We feel like we’re deeper with how many (receivers) can play, and at the same time the young guys are seeing the old guys,” Golesh said. “Squirrel (White), Bru (McCoy), Kaleb Webb, they’re looking at Cedric (Tillman) and Jalin (Hyatt) now.

“There’s guys that they can look at and say, ‘That’s how you do it? Awesome. I’m going to try to replicate it and obviously get better.’ So, drastically (different). It’s easier in year two. The expectations are also higher and the standards are also higher, so our job as coaches is to hold them to that standard and, if they don’t achieve that standard, put their feet to the fire.”

