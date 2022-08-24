Horseback riding gives visitors a unique way to see the Smokies

By Paige Hill and Brittany Tarwater
Aug. 24, 2022
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - A riding stable on the peaceful side of the Smokies gives visitors a unique view that only a horse can provide.

Davy Crockett Riding Stables has been in Gavin Garland’s family for more than three generations giving him memories that he continues to cherish. His grandmother purchased the stables nearly 28 years ago.

“She’s always loved horses. We’ve been here for 27, going on 28 years,” he said.

The beautiful horses will take visitors to equally beautiful views on mountainous trails.

“Most of our people who come are vacationing so a lot of people haven’t experienced the Smokies, especially on horseback,” he said.

Riders can be as young as 5 years old. Garland said some of their more than 50 horses specifically enjoy taking children on rides.

Davy Crockett Riding Stables will take reservations for individuals and large groups.

