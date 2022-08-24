Knoxville Ice Bears name new head coach

Brent Clarke named 7th Head Coach in Ice Bears history
New Knoxville Ice Bears Head Coach
New Knoxville Ice Bears Head Coach(Knoxville Ice Bears)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have agreed to terms with Brent Clarke to be the organization’s seventh head coach in franchise history. Clarke comes to Knoxville from Watertown in the FPHL where he led the Wolves to the Commissioner’s Cup as the league’s 2022 playoff champion. He also won a title as the team’s head coach in 2015. He was named the league’s Coach of the Year in each of those seasons.

He replaces Jeff Carr, who accepted an assistant coaching position with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL after being named the 2021-22 SPHL Coach of the Year. Clarke served as Knoxville’s Assistant Coach under Carr during the 2020-21 season when the Ice Bears finished second in the league.

“I’m extremely excited to be back in Knoxville and would like to thank [Owner/President/GM] Mike Murray, [Executive Vice President] Dave Feather and the Ice Bears ownership group for this opportunity,” said Clarke. “I look forward to the challenge of putting my own spin on things, but continuing the winning tradition here in Knoxville.”

“I enjoyed my time here as an Assistant Coach. Everything here is first class and I can’t wait to drop the puck come October in front of the best fans in the SPHL.”

Clarke has also been the Head Coach in the FPHL with the Elmira Enforcers. He led the club to the Commissioner’s Cup finals in 2019, where Elmira lost to Carolina.

Knoxville will open its 21st season on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
The video showed glass getting caught in the ride, shearing off a 6ft metal pole next to the man.
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
William Mohan
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
Monroe County Booze It and Lose It
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

Latest News

Fulton High School
Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access
Doctor's office (generic)
Knoxville without reproductive health clinic amid abortion ban
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more humidity and some storms at times.
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms
Late Coach Joe Hendee will be among the ten inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of...
Meet the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022