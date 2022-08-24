Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers reportedly responded to Jim Cogdill Dodge on Kingston Pike around 3:45 a.m. where the car was stolen and driven through a fence on the property. Officers later found the car at Alice Bell Road and Buffat Mill Road, the release said, and took the two, ages 18 and 21, into custody.

The two were not identified, but officials did say they were charged with car theft.

