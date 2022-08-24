Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says

Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department
Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers reportedly responded to Jim Cogdill Dodge on Kingston Pike around 3:45 a.m. where the car was stolen and driven through a fence on the property. Officers later found the car at Alice Bell Road and Buffat Mill Road, the release said, and took the two, ages 18 and 21, into custody.

The two were not identified, but officials did say they were charged with car theft.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

