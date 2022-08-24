Knoxville without reproductive health clinic amid abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee’s blanket ban on abortion nears, Knoxville is without a dedicated reproductive health care center.

The state’s abortion trigger law is set to go into effect Thursday. It will mark one month since Attorney General Herbert Slatery III notified the Tennessee Code Commission to follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s final decision in the case that overturned the federal right to abortion.

The trigger law, known as the Human Life Protection Act, will supersede Tennessee’s current six-week abortion ban and is even more restrictive. As it stands, Knoxville is without a reproductive health clinic, even one that does not offer abortion services.

Knoxville’s two previous clinics — Planned Parenthood and the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health — are both closed. The Planned Parenthood clinic closed late last year after a fire destroyed the building. The group is still offering reproductive services for Knoxvillians, but they are limited to online and telehealth services.

Knoxville’s Center for Reproductive Health closed in July following the Supreme Court’s decision. The clinic’s website lists the location as a “closed medical practice.” A representative told WVLT News that they closed their doors and laid off all their employees.

Both clinics offered services beyond abortion, such as birth control, sexually transmitted disease testing and even primary care. The Knox County Health Department offers some of these services currently.

As it stands, the Human Life Protection Act lists few exceptions for abortion, like cases of rape or incest. The law will make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion outside of extremely restrictive circumstances.

Those looking for reproductive health services can contact Planned Parenthood.

Families looking for support can contact the Hope Clinic for Women, Psalm 139 Project or Agape Child & Family Services.

