Knoxville’s demand for renewable energy is rising like the sun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you ready to cut some ties with your local utility company? Many are starting a new service across East Tennessee. The demand for solar energy is rising by the day, creating a big hiring boom right here in East Tennessee.

Company Solar Titan USA has needed to expand its staff from some 20 people to several hundred in less than two years.

“It’s the way of the future. It’s going to be a common standard household item like a refrigerator one day,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Economists believe more concern over climate change and unpredictable weather is pushing many to renewable energy. Plus, with the new Inflation Reduction Act in effect, solar panel customers are expecting to pocket tax credits.

“People are doing kind of an economic calculation now, and they’re realizing that they can save money by putting solar on their rooftop. And then there’s other people who are who want to do it from a resiliency standpoint,” Bryan Jacob with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy expects solar capacity in the southeast to more than double its output by the end of 2024.

“They’re not disconnecting from the grid. These are not people that are trying to cut the cord. These are people that just say I want to produce some of my own power, and also by selling my power from the local power company,” Jacob said.

So, how do customers save using solar? The answer is different for each household because it depends on the investment, which in Knoxville could run you roughly $20,000.

“Solar has a diversity problem,” said Jacob. “In multiple senses of the term (income-diversity, racial diversity, etc.). The early adopters tended to be affluent, white people. We’re now to the point (for the reasons I mentioned) that solar is becoming accessible for everyone. Because the Inflation Reduction Act extends the Investment Tax Credit for 10 years, that will enable the profile of solar ownership to look considerably different in 2032 than it does in 2022.”

Experts warn the transition isn’t as easy as flipping the switch. There’s a process of research, education and sourcing which company is best suited for the household. In some cases, it can take months until a home is all solar.

