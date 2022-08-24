Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at a central Kentucky school were evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a single classroom started to feel drowsy.

Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building to investigate and everyone was taken out to the playground.

Parents of the students in that classroom were contacted immediately and school dismissed at its normal time.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the “drowsiness,” but they don’t believe it to be carbon monoxide.

Nobody was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.