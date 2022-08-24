More humidty with a few more evening storms Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll be adding a few more evening storms Thursday. The heat and humidity start to crank up heading towards the weekend as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight comes with scattered clouds, which is enough to keep us closer to a normal low, at 68 degrees. A spotty shower is possible by the morning.

We’ll see a few more clouds and storms, especially by Thursday evening. Highs are expected to get near 87 degrees but feeling about 4 to 5 degrees warmer with that humidity spiking. A few spotty to scattered downpours and storms are likely during the evening hours. The coverage briefly spikes up to near 40% late in the day, then drops back off.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain around 90 degrees in the afternoons Friday through the weekend. The humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer and helps to create an isolated downpour or storm, peaking at a 20% coverage, or typical summer developing storms.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, the heat continues into next week, with scattered storms again Tuesday and beyond.

