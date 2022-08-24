Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

Roger Lamb is heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed while hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of the end of the Appalachian Trail
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”

Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.

“I was able to lead him back down the mountain. He did have some injuries, but I was able to lead him back down the mountain; he couldn’t do it on his own after he’d fallen; he ended up getting some clamps in his head, and skinned up a little bit. I ran out of time. I had to come back down and heal up myself. Here in 2 or 3 weeks, I’m going to be flying back to Maine to finish my journey,” said Lamb.

He’s planning to wear his University of Tennessee shirt that he bought at the Vol Shop. Lamb has worn the shirt for the entirety of the trail so far.

“I went through three pairs of shoes, and two pairs of underwear, but I still have the Tennessee shirt, and the Tennessee hat is what I started with, so we’re Tennessee strong out here,” said Lamb.

He said the hiker was okay. The two keep in touch, and Lamb said he was glad to be there to help.

