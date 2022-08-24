New TCAP testing laws could hold third graders back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee parents have started preparing for TCAP testing next spring after lawmakers created a law that impacts those in third grade.

According to the law, children in the third grade are required to take the test and must test in the ‘On Track’ category to move to 4th grade. If the child tests in the ‘Approaching’ or ‘Below’ category, there are a few things the student will have to do.

In the first category, students can either retake the TCAP, go to summer camps, be a part of TN All Corps or repeat 3rd grade. TN All Corps is a new statewide tutoring program to address unfinished learning and instruction.

In the below category, students would have to go to summer camps and take TN All Corps or repeat the 3rd grade.

McMinn Co. parents and administrators met Tuesday night to prepare families for what the new law means. Ed Grun, who has a son going into third grade, said he’s okay with the new law.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s something that helps them strive and move forward and makes them aware that we’ve got to help them move forward,” Grun said.

Administrators told parents about all of the options for their children. Renee Stinson with the McMinn Co. School District said the district really wants to keep families prepared.

“We are hoping we are getting ahead of this, so we have some phenomenal teachers, some phenomenal third grade, second grade, all of those core grades that are leading up because it’s not just a third-grade problem,” Stinson said.

Grun wasn’t concerned about his son being impacted by this, but it does make him a little more aware of his son’s classwork.

“It might take a little bit more effort on the parents’ part but overall, I think it’s going to have a good impact,” Grun said.

Required TCAP testing will happen from April 18 through May 6.

