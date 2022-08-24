Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT.

You can check scores live here.

MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)

Week Two of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a battle of state championship programs. The weekly Rivalry Thursday TV game will feature perennial power Maryville at defending Class-5A state champion Powell. The Red Rebels are coming off a convincing 45-7 win at home over Blount County neighbor Heritage. The Panthers, however, were upset in their opener on the road by Anderson County. In that game, Powell lost starting quarterback Jordyn Potts. He suffered an AC joint separation. He’ll miss this game against Maryville, but head coach Matt Lowe hopes to have his senior signal caller back for region play later in the season.

FARRAGUT AT WEST

Eddie Courtney’s Farragut Admirals won their opener at home over visiting Beech High School, but they gave up 352 yards rushing in the 31-28 victory. They’ll certainly need to sure that up against a talented West team this week. Farragut does have big play capability scoring on an Elijah Gibbs 70-yard TD run and a 51-yard Luke Johnson to Ashton Auker TD pass. As for West, the Rebels are coming off a season opening win at Bearden. Not many style points for the Rebels who committed 15 penalties for 135 yards in the 27-2 win. Look for a slugfest between the Admirals and Rebels just off Sutherland Avenue on Friday night.

GIBBS AT WEBB

The Gibbs Eagles soared into the 2022 season with a resounding 37-21 win over the Halls Red Devils and new head coach Brent Hughes. An even tougher test awaits, as the eagles fly over to West Knoxville for a showdown against David Meske’s Webb School Spartans. Led by quarterback Charles Robinson, the Spartans pulled away from carter in the season opener 46-21. Coach Meske’s final season could be a special one with a talented team that just might have what it takes to go all the way.

LOUDON AT LENOIR CITY

It’s the biggest game of the year in Loudon County, the annual “Battle of the Bridge.” The Redskins are coming off a 30-13 season opening win over Soddy Daisy. Lenoir City was not as fortunate as the Panthers fell on the road to Stone Memorial, 30-14. But you can throw all the records and previous fortunes and misfortunes out the window when these two programs get together. The Loudon High School Redskins started playing football against the Lenoir City High School Panthers in 1923. It is the second longest running sports rivalry in the State of Tennessee. The only time Loudon did not play against Lenoir City was during World War II (1942-1946).

ANDERSON CO. AT SCIENCE HILL

Davey Gillum’s Anderson County Mavericks opened with an impressive home win over visiting Class-5A state champion Powell. The Mavs jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead and never looked back on their way to a 48-14 victory over the defending champs. Interestingly, it’s the same number of points the mavericks scored in last season’s 60-48 season opening loss at Powell. Now that’s consistency. This week, AC takes the momentum from that win to upper East Tennessee where they’ll face Johnson City Science Hill. The Hilltoppers opened with a 17-7 win at Elizabethton last Friday night. Should be an interesting match-up this week in Johnson City.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.