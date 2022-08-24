‘Only one like it in the world’ | Oak Ridge High School’s iSchool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A room at Oak Ridge High School houses state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering equipment for students to use to create real-world solutions.

“It’s exciting,” Oak Ridge High School’s lead instructor for the iSchool program, Mark Buckner, said, “To my knowledge, this combination of equipment doesn’t exist at any high school in the world.”

The new program wouldn’t be complete without brilliant students in the advanced manufacturing class, some of whom have applied for patents.

Students learn creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork skills and more.

“Everyone has to be able to pull their own weight and like if you need help, everyone is there to help,” Oak Ridge High School senior, Nic Mittlestat, said.

The space and equipment is all thanks to a $1.4 million grant the school earned from the state in 2021.

Students are in two groups working on two different client projects. Mittlestat’s team is working with a remodeling company in the real world to make a cabinet system that has retractable and motorized wheels. They create a product to solve a problem. They also do cost estimation, fabrication and delivery of that product.

“It’s a big leap in knowledge,” Mittlestat said.

But a challenge he’s up to knowing the skillset can set him up for success.

“Technology doubles every 18 months. So we need to create students with the ability to learn because the tech’s going to change, but the problem-solving skills are going to stay the same,” Buckner said.

Students use 3D printers and other equipment that people may not be familiar with unless they work in that industry to create the customer’s solution.

“They’ll learn techniques like generative design that’s using artificial intelligence to design products that are stronger more cost-effective, lower reduction in parts cost and other things, they’ll be using that as a part of the automation process as we jump in,” Buckner explained.

After being a research scientist for 32 years, Buckner knew he could help students find their career paths.

“I wanted to create a program here that outlives me, that has an impact well beyond me,” Buckner said, “So I’m excited. I’m excited about the partnerships; I’m excited about the students. I’m excited about the opportunities and what’s really here for the community.”

Buckner said there are three paths the teens take after graduation. One of those paths is creating their own business, another is choosing to go straight into the workforce and the third is advancing their education in college.

He said the students have the knowledge and skillset to enter a graduate-level research team as freshmen.

The state has also approved students to get paid, making it a true work-based learning experience. Students are also earning college credits at the same time.

