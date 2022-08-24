Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville

Shop for new and used clothing, toys and gifts for up to 70% off retail at Picky Chick’s largest ever consignment sale.
Picky Chick's largest-ever consignment pop-up sale
Picky Chick's largest-ever consignment pop-up sale
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest amount of inventory ever at the Picky Chick pop-up consignment sale is coming to Knoxville this week.

The sale will include fall and winter clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes at up to 70 percent off retail prices. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.

“You can save so much money and with the price of everything now that’s so helpful to save a lot of time and save a lot of money. You can stock up on everything so you’re not running to the store every other weekend to buy shoes that they grow out of so quickly,” Wilson said.

The doors will open Thursday at 10 a.m., but there is a presale Wednesday night open to anyone who donates $5.00 to charity. Most items are marked half-off on Saturday.

The event takes place at the Knoxville Expo Center located at 5441 Clinton Highway.

