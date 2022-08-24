Pregnancy support in East Tenn. | Trigger law takes effect Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Trigger Law, which will criminalize abortions, with the exception of “cases where it is necessary to prevent the death of pregnant woman or prevent serious risk and irreversible impairment of major bodily functions”, is set to go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Hope Resource Center in Knoxville provides pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, annual exams and parenting education for first time parents and material assistance.

All services are free.

“There are neighbors in our community that are hurting, that are in need. And so for us to get up and provide that care for the women in our community and the babies in our community it truly is a blessing. It is something I don’t take for granted and it is something we care deeply about,” Executive Director of Hope Resource Center, Andrew Wood, said.

Planned Parenthood also held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The organization stopped abortions at the end of June due to the Dobbs ruling.

“Banning abortion doesn’t stop people from needing abortion. It only puts more people’s lives in danger,” CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee, Ashley Coffield, said.

Coffield said they will offer gas cards and hotel vouchers for people who want to get an abortion in states where it is still legal.

“The law [in Tennessee] will make doctors second guess their medical training and expertise when choosing a treatment plan. Or a felony of criminal conviction,” Coffield said.

Hope Resource Center can help pregnant women find insurance and an OBGYN doctor in their community.

“At Hope Resource Center we are serving these moms throughout the pregnancy. We are serving these moms after baby is born. We continue to build relationships with them, have post-partum classes, those type things,” Wood said.

If you live in East Tennessee, the closest place to get an abortion would be North Carolina. Abortion is legal in North Carolina until the woman is past 20 weeks and six days pregnant. If the woman is under the age of 18, she will need permission from a parent or guardian.

Other organizations that can help:

-Catholic Charities of East Tennessee

-Choices Resource Center, Anderson County

-Life Choices Medical Center, Roane County

-Pregnancy Crisis Center, Hamblen County

-Pregnancy Resource Center, Sevier and Blount Counties

-Safe Families for Children

