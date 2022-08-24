Some events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these fun events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!

Friday, August 26th:

This Friday is Movies Under the Stars at Ijams Nature Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting around dark. This week’s movie is Ghostbusters! Food trucks will have some tasty meals at the Ijams Beer Garden will have beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $10 per person or $36 for a ticket four-pack. Space is limited so it is recommended you buy tickets online.

Saturday, August 27th:

The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a free family fun day! It’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go and participate in hands-on art projects inspired by Radcliffe Bailey. You can also enjoy music, storytelling, and a variety of family entertainment.

A free music festival returns to Knoxville this weekend. Sunset on Central is this Saturday at various venues on Central Street in north Knoxville. This festival will feature 30 artists on five different stages highlighting up-and-coming talent across the region. There will be food trucks, local vendors, and a silent disco. The festival kicks off at 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 28th:

The 9th annual Asian Festival is back this weekend! It’s at the World’s Fair Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features Asian authentic food and entertainment. You can also get a passport to travel around the Asian countries to experience who they are and what kind of culture they have.

Now, this event is different and a great one for the kids! It’s an instrument petting zoo. Come learn about musical instruments in a hands-on, up close and personal experience for families. You will also get to hear UT students perform short musical works. The event is free at the University of Tennessee School of Music at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.