Tennessee Football eager to show growth in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media following Wednesday’s practice at Haslam Field to talk about the strides his defense made this fall heading into this year’s season opener against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium.

The talk throughout the offseason centered around adding some more pieces to a defensive unit that was really good at times a year ago, but lacked the overall depth that the coaching staff would have liked.

That added depth and a full year in the system had Banks feeling good about where his defense is at just eight days out from the season opener.

While the defense looked to be much improved, behind the leadership of redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee’s high-flying offense will look to be even better than last year when it ranked among the national leaders in scoring and total offense.

When meeting with the media on Wednesday, Hooker talked about being more relaxed and having more fun heading into this season compared to where he was a year ago.

Next Thursday’s season opener will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET.

