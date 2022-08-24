Tennessee Highway Patrol competing in ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest’

The competition will be open until Aug. 25.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are competing in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.” Each state has shared a photo of its cruiser, hoping to gain votes to jump in front of the others.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has submitted a photo showcasing a trooper, a 2021 Ford Explorer, along with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. A release stated the photo was taken in Dickson County.

Looking for the crown, the THP was in first place on Aug. 22 but is seeking votes to secure that place.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

Those wanting to vote for THP can do so here. All you have to do is scroll to the bottom of the pace and select Tennessee in the dropdown menu.

Voting ends on Aug. 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Once over, the calendar will be available later this year. Officials said that calendar sales would benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

