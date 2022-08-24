Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash.

“While the investigation is ongoing, please give the families their privacies,” a THP spokesperson said. “Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement.”

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the victims in the crash as Sergeant Lee Russell with the THP and detective Matt Blansett with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Russell and Blansett were on an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter crashed, according to THP personnel.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “As we navigate these difficult times, we ask that you please pray for their families, friends, and the men and women of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. These men are heroes, and we will never forget them.”

The FAA told WVLT News that a Bell 206 helicopter struck a power line and crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, around 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 23. Officials said it had been recovered as of Tuesday evening.

Dan Hostetler was heading back to Chattanooga on the interstate when he said he saw a black helicopter flying in circles, describing it as moving “erratically.”

“It kind of dipped a little bit and waggled a little bit then there was a bright flash of light and puff of smoke and it hit one of the power lines that went across the highway and sure enough the power lines started gliding down toward me and all I could think was it’s going to land on top of me,” Hostetler said. “I slammed on the brakes and stopped about 2 car lengths from the line.”

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed that the helicopter struck the power lines crossing Interstate-24 at mile marker 163, causing them to fall across the roadway.

As a result, I-24 East was closed and I-24 West was reduced to one lane through the area. The spokesperson said that TDOT crews assisted with traffic control.

A crash site was identified on SR-134, so it was also closed on both ends. Both roadways have since reopened, according to TDOT.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to an FAA spokesperson.

