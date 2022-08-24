Whittle Springs Middle dismissing early after AC leak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whittle Springs Middle School will dismiss classes early after an air conditioning leak caused an odor throughout the school, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News Wednesday afternoon.

“Maintenance discovered a leak in the air conditioning unit, which resulted in the odor,” officials said “As a precaution, Knox County Schools is partnering with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the Knox County Health Department to address needs of students.”

The school will still provide lunch and take students home via their usual bus routes, officials said. Car riders will need to be picked up, however.

The school is dismissing at 1 p.m. Students are not allowed in the building, so they will need to pick up belongings Thursday, officials said.

