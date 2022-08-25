Few more storms developing in East Tennessee with more humidity moving in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds and humidity is moving back up from the south today, which helps to create a few more storms. The days ahead stay warm and humid, with isolated storms developing at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is becoming partly cloudy, with the clouds and extra humidity limiting fog development. We’re starting the day around 68 degrees, which is right at average for this time of the year.

It’s a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, with isolated downpours and storms popping up. We’ll see a more scattered coverage in the evening hours, as we peak at 40% of our area seeing the heavier rain and storms. The extra humidity slows the heating down just a bit, still a seasonable high of 87 degrees, but that means it also feels about 5 degrees warmer.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 20% coverage in rain and storms, and a low of 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain around 90 degrees in the afternoons Friday through the weekend. The humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer and helps to create an isolated downpour or storm, peaking at a 20% coverage, or typical summer developing storms.

Monday is still around 90 with spotty storms, but we’re seeing a more scattered coverage Tuesday and beyond.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, you’ll see that first Power T of the season, as we monitor the risk for storms on Thursday of next week for the first UT home football game. We have been seeing a trend towards this scattered storm development in the afternoon to evening since before it was in your forecast.

