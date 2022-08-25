Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help


The community is coming together after a police officer suffered a severe heart attack overseas.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week.

Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.

Woman sentenced to 8 years for drunk-driving incident that killed Brentwood officer

After the trial and sentencing concluded, Scott and Brianna booked the cruise for their long-awaited honeymoon that was initially meant to take place two years ago.

While on the cruise, sources told WSMV4 that Scott had suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week. The heart attack was so severe that Scott died, and a defibrillator was used to bring him back to life. He was then air-lifted off the boat and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.

Sources told WSMV4 that the hospital Scott currently resides in could not operate on him; however, he is in stable condition.

Family and friends of Scott and Brianna have set up a fund to help pay for him to be able to fly home and receive the medical attention he needs.

Many of Scott’s friends expressed concerns that since Scott is out of the country, insurance may or may not pick up the medical flight that Scott will require due to his heart condition and said they believe he doesn’t have the time to wait and see if the flight can be insured.

To donate to help Scott get home safely, click here.

