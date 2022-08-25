How to protect yourself from fire damage as a renter

A fire last week displaced 28 people, Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro says no sprinkler system or firewalls allowed the fire to jump buildings in a matter of minutes.
Importance of checking sprinkler system
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire last week displaced 28 people and Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said no sprinkler system or firewalls allowed the fire to jump buildings in a matter of minutes.

“What I want renters to understand is that your safety or the lack thereof, not only affects you but it affects 28 other people,” said Bagwell.

The current code requires newly constructed places to have sprinklers. Sprinkler systems were not required in apartment complexes until the late 90s and the apartment complexes that did not have sprinklers in them were grandfathered in.

Bagwell said when touring the complex, look for them and start asking questions.

“Is it sprinkled, how often do you come around and do inspections, how do you enforce them? I would go back and say, what are your maintenance records, when was the last time they were inspected, and ask the Knox County Fire Bureau if they’ve been inspected and how long ago, and for what,” said Bagwell.

Those sprinklers are immensely important in preventing a fire from spreading. With more people moving to East Tennessee, apartments are harder to find, your best bet is to choose a newer apartment.

“They meet be just looking for a place to live, it’s a great place to live we know that, there are several new places under construction, we don’t know when they’ll be finished getting built,” said Bagwell.

