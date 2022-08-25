KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many.

Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing the shelves Thursday night.

“I live for tomorrow night and Friday. The whole entire team has a passion for it. I mean you can look around and tell these are people who absolutely love to give the gift of excitement and joy to people and so we just love to be able to provide that for people to walk in and leave their ordinary lives behind. Leave all your problems and walk in and just wander around and feel the nostalgia and feel the excitement,” shared Holland.

Whether you’re looking for an ugly Christmas sweater, Christmas tree or vintage Christmas ornaments, the store has you covered.

The store is filled with thousands of items, with more to put out on the floor. Holland said each day new items will be out on display.

”We’ve shoved it pretty full. We still have in the warehouse 1,200 gaylords, and gaylords are 5x5 boxes that are completely stuffed full. We’re gonna be putting out new inventory every day, all day, all the way up until December,” said Holland

This year the store has a vintage Christmas wall, a country Christmas section and a sweet shop.

It even has a Santa post office section where they are already taking in letters to Santa.

“We actually got permission from the North Pole, we’re gonna be able to deliver those Santa letters up tot the North Pole to him so we’re gonna make sure that the Knoxville kids get their letters up to Santa,” explained Holland.

If you shop ‘til you drop at KARM Christmas store, every $2 spent will go towards a meal for someone in the homeless community.

The store will have a VIP event and then open its doors to the public Friday at 11 a.m. After that they will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

