KCSO: Investigators do not think Walker Springs apartment fire intentionally set

Knox County fire investigators do not think the fire at Walker Springs Apartments was set intentionally, KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said.
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
Walker Springs Apartments Fire(Rural Metro Fire)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County fire investigators do not think the Aug. 16 fire at Walker Springs Apartments was set intentionally, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News Thursday.

The fire broke out in Building J, jumping to Building K in a matter of minutes.

“I have just never in my life seen anything spread so fast,” Marla Higginbotham, a resident, said. Officials confirmed Building J was totally lost in the fire, which took hours to completely put out. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

“It makes us feel real good that nobody was injured, and we’re not pulling bodies out of this building,” Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said at the time.

Investigators have been working to identify the cause of the fire since it happened, but as of now, they do not have many details. “The process does take some time especially when there are so many victims to interview, and so much damage to assess,” Glenn told WVLT News.

That investigation is still ongoing, Glenn said. At this time, she did not provide a window of when it would be completed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

