Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

Tennessee lawmaker says it’s up to local law enforcement to decide whether or not to enforce new law.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions.

In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments said they haven’t been enforcing that new law because they aren’t seeing the same sort of homeless population that Knoxville would.

According to Knoxville police, the department hasn’t issued a citation to a homeless person since this bill became law.

“They’re trying to hold back as much as possible and I appreciate that so much,” said Terri McGuire, who’s been homeless for the last five years.

While the relaxed enforcement comes as a sigh of relief for some of the homeless around East Tennessee, others in the downtown Knoxville area aren’t as pleased.

“Every week a bunch of homeless come and sit around and make a big mess of this city,” said Kopita owner Avi Zennatti.

Zennatti is hoping for tougher enforcement, claiming that added homeless populations around his restaurant is bad for business, while one of the lawmakers who helped pass this bill feel it’s well within KPD’s and other agencies right to do what they see fit.

“Even when we passed the bill in the debate on the Senate floor we said it would be up to local law enforcement on if they were going to enforce it or not enforce it,” said Senator Richard Briggs, who voted to pass the law.

The penalty of violating the law could be a $50 fine or possibly jail time if compliance is refused.

According to city data, there are more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in Knoxville.

