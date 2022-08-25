KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD.

Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV, according to officials.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous.

