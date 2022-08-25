KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to...
One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD.

Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV, according to officials.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

A man who was on trial for felony murder failed to show up on the last day of the trial, before...
Roane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife’s aunt
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
KCSO: Investigators do not think Walker Springs apartment fire intentionally set
Franklin Delano Jeffries, II
KCSO: Man arrested for sending sexual messages to dozens of high school students
Roane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife’s aunt