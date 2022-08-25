KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Aug. 25, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD.
Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV, according to officials.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police urged anyone with information to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous.
