Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy off the battlefield

Sgt. Alvin C. York wanted to be remembered for bringing education to Fentress County.
Sgt. Alvin York
Sgt. Alvin York(None)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alvin C. York is a name you see everywhere in East Tennessee. There’s a highway, a school and state park named after the war hero. The Fentress County native is one of the most decorated soldiers of World War I and a Medal of Honor recipient.

It was 1918 in Chatel-Chenery France when Sgt. York guided seven men against more than 100 German soldiers against machine guns blasting in their direction. Sgt. York sniped about 17 German soldiers before they surrendered. But according to his family, York never wanted to go to war; he just did what he had to do.

“He said he didn’t want to fight because he said, the Bible says ‘do not kill.’ My grandfather was a Christian,” said Col. Gerald York, Alvin’s grandson. “People would ask him, you know, how did you do that? He said, ‘I just I just did my job. I just did what I had to do.’”

“I remember him as being just a super guy. Very friendly. A great sense of humor. Always had time for the grandchildren,” said Gerald.

He started a bible trade school in 1926. He built the school with money he made off a movie of his life. A movie he only did so he could fund the school. “People would ask him, what is the most important thing in your life that you have accomplished? And he said, ‘bringing education to the valley, bringing education back to the mountain people.’”

He eventually opened the York Institute in 1929. It was abandoned in 1979 for a newer structure, which is still operated as a state-owned high school in Jamestown. The original building is still standing but sits vacant. His family hopes it can be used for education in some capacity.

York died at the Veterans Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 2, 1964, of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 76. While Sgt. York dedicated his life to teaching the people of Fentress County. He was also teaching his grandson the importance of serving others and his country.

Gerald York was approached about joining the military at his grandfather’s funeral. A few years later he enlisted. He wishes he had his grandfather to talk to when he came home from Vietnam. “It would have been nice to go over experiences because you can only do that with someone that’s been through that. It’s something you don’t talk about. Unless somebody has been there. They understand,” he said.

Gerald is now the Chairman of the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation. He shares the history of what is now the Alvin C. York Historical State Park and continues to educate others about his family’s history.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

8-year-old Kallie Jean Lynette Graham
Missing Crossville girl found safe after Endangered Child Alert
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Crossville girl
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Crossville girl
catch up quick
catch up quick
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks steamier conditions triggering some storms at times.
Few more storms developing in East Tennessee with more humidity moving in