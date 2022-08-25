Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.(OSCAR MEYER, WTVO, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?

For some reason, it’s a thing.

Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”

It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.

The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”

The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

This stylish mailman's love for fashion and postal service is bringing joy to nostalgic...
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to...
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
A man who was on trial for felony murder failed to show up on the last day of the trial, before...
Roane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife’s aunt
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
KCSO: Investigators do not think Walker Springs apartment fire intentionally set