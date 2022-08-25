Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility

A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(Beagle Freedom Project, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet the newest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old beagle named Momma Mia.

The couple reportedly met Momma Mia during a visit to the headquarters of the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 7-year-old was one of the thousands of beagles removed from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Beagle Freedom Project rescued her and 26 others.

The nonprofit said it hopes to welcome even more pups who need forever homes soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

This stylish mailman's love for fashion and postal service is bringing joy to nostalgic...
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
One person was found shot at an apartment in the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday, according to...
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
A man who was on trial for felony murder failed to show up on the last day of the trial, before...
Roane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife’s aunt
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
KCSO: Investigators do not think Walker Springs apartment fire intentionally set