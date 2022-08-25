Report: National Archives asked for Trump records in 2021

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at Trump Tower in New York, May 10, 2016.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Records from the Trump era in the White House were not returned to the government during the final days of the administration despite a determination that they should be, according to an email that National Archives and Records Administration sent to President Donald Trump’s lawyers in May 2021.

The contents of the email were first reported by The Washington Post.

The FBI executed a search warrant earlier this month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents.

Legal experts say newly unsealed documents shine light on the Mar-a-Lago search. (CNN, POOL, BILL HENNESSEY)

On Thursday, lawyers from the Department of Justice are expected to submit their recommended redactions to the affidavit used to obtain the warrant to search Trump’s residence.

The affidavit describes why investigators believed they had probable cause that a crime was committed.

President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that he had no advance warning about the search of Trump’s home.

