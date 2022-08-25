Roane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife’s aunt

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane Co. man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife’s aunt, according to the District Attorney General for the 9th Judicial District, Russell Johnson.

Officials said Christopher Lee Kennedy and his wife Evelyn Denise Kennedy were convicted of felony murder for the death of Evelyn’s 72-year-old aunt, Betty Crews, after Evelyn’s daughter called 911 and had Crews admitted to the hospital.

Christopher did not appear on the last day of trial, sparking a man hunt. He was found one month later by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Marshall Co, Illinois, according to Johnson.

“Kennedy was apprehended after law enforcement received a tip that Kennedy made his way to Illinois. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office working with law enforcement partners worked relentlessly to apprehend Kennedy after jumping bail, posted by a bonding company. The bonding company provided no assistance in the apprehension of Kennedy. Additionally, the bonding company will be responsible for the cost incurred by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office in retrieving Kennedy from Illinois.”

His wife Evelyn was also sentenced to life in prison on July 15.

A sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 18, to determine the sentence for their aggravated elder abuse charges.

