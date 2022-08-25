St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients

Registration is open for the Knoxville St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held in World’s Fair Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 5K event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., and aimed at raising money for cures, treatment, travel and more for families of children suffering from cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Thanks to generous supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live,” officials said.

The event will be held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and will be emceed by WVLT’s Casey Wheeless.

“For those who attend the St. Jude Walk/Run in person, there will be family entertainment and a St. Jude patient family speaker who will share why the community’s support means so much to families like theirs,” event officials said.

Those interested in signing up can do so here.

