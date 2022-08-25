Storms around late Thursday, hotter into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humidity has returned and that has led to a few showers and storms this Thursday afternoon. Things will begin to dry out as we head into the overnight hours leading to some patchy fog for Friday morning. Patches of rain are here Friday. The weekend is slightly drier and noticeably hotter. More rain is here late Tuesday into Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Moving through this evening we can expect temperatures to slowly fall and eventually end up in the mid-upper 60s come Friday morning. A few high clouds with some patchy fog will be around to start the day before sunshine helps to warm us into the afternoon.

Highs will be slightly above average as we are heading into the upper 80′s but factoring in the humidity it will feel around 4 to 5 degrees warmer. Friday night football should be fine, but we will have to watch for a few downpours and storms through the early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

It will feel more like summer as we head into the weekend with the heat cranking up a little more as highs warm back into the lower 90s. Rain chances look to be very limited for Saturday and spottier as we head into Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, the heat will continue into next week, but our rain chances will be a little higher heading towards next Tuesday.

