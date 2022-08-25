TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Crossville girl

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Kallie Jean Lynette Graham.

Kallie was last seen in the front year of her home at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday night in Crossville. Kallie is 4′9″, 55 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Police are searching on the ground and have a helicopter up searching with a heat sensor in the Pinewood Community on East Highway 70 near Cumberland Fellowship Church.

Please call Crossville PD at 931-484-2230 if you see her. Or, TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

