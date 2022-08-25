Third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown

Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday.
Third fatal crash in weeks reported in Morristown
Third fatal crash in weeks reported in Morristown(MERA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim CPR, but they had “no survivable injuries.”

“This makes the third fatality call in the past few weeks. As always we ask that you keep our responders in your thoughts and the families of those affected by tragedy,” officials said.

On Aug. 21, officials reported a crash that killed an 18-month-old child. Another crash, on Aug. 15, killed an 18-year-old.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
Morristown man stopped a mile and a half short of end of Appalachian Trail
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

It will feel like the lower to middle 90s Saturday and Sunday.
Storms around late Thursday, hotter into the weekend
St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store.
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday