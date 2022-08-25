Third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim CPR, but they had “no survivable injuries.”

“This makes the third fatality call in the past few weeks. As always we ask that you keep our responders in your thoughts and the families of those affected by tragedy,” officials said.

On Aug. 21, officials reported a crash that killed an 18-month-old child. Another crash, on Aug. 15, killed an 18-year-old.

