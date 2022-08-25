‘Vol Calls’ returns to kick off Tennessee’s 2022 football season

UT Athletic Director Danny White determined to reignite the brand that is Tennessee football.
Vol Calls returns for another year ahead of Tennessee football's 2022 season
Vol Calls returns for another year ahead of Tennessee football's 2022 season(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re counting, Tennessee football returns to Neyland Stadium one week from Thursday.

To help kick off another season on Rocky Top, Vol Calls made its return Wednesday night.

Taking the desk this week was Athletic Director Danny White, who was more than thrilled with the direction of their athletics and football program.

From renovations at Neyland to the more than 17,000 new season ticket holders, to the unwavering support of Vol Fans.

White said they’re on a mission to reignite the brand that is Tennessee football.

”Facilities are always going to matter to athletes who spent thousands and thousands of hours training in their sport to get to compete at our level,” said White.

White added, “Operating budgets are always going to make in whatever the rules of engagement are. With the size of our fan base, we should have the largest budget in the SEC like we used to have.”

Year two under head coach Josh Heupel begins one week from Thursday. The Vols take on Ball State Thursday, Sept. 1st.

